Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.
APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
