Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,502,271.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 27,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 38,845 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 988,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.