Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 26,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 84,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 425,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 87,501 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 68,354 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

CMCSA stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

