Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head-To-Head Survey

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nyxoah and Apyx Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 3 0 2.75 Apyx Medical 0 1 2 0 2.67

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.64%. Apyx Medical has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.61%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Apyx Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -1,004.67% -23.03% -19.15% Apyx Medical -52.09% -52.69% -40.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nyxoah and Apyx Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nyxoah and Apyx Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $3.25 million 56.71 -$32.90 million ($1.26) -5.87 Apyx Medical $44.51 million 2.15 -$23.18 million ($0.67) -4.13

Apyx Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Nyxoah is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apyx Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apyx Medical has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Apyx Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apyx Medical beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

(Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME). The company was founded by Andrew Makrides in 1978 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.