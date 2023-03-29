Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($7.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $83.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 151,371 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

