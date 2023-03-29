Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Arcadia Biosciences to post earnings of ($7.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of RKDA stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $83.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.
