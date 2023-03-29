Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.99. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $45.26.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Argo Group International by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,687,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

