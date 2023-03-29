ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Down 3.1%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 55,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 73,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.08.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

Recommended Stories

