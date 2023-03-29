Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 106.50 ($1.31). 147,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 93,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.50 ($1.32).

Arix Bioscience Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 119.40 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The company has a market capitalization of £134.35 million, a PE ratio of -270.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peregrine D. E. M. Moncreiffe bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £218,000 ($267,846.17). Insiders own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

