Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Ashford from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Ashford Stock Performance
Ashford stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.
Institutional Trading of Ashford
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 0.9% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
