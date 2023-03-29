Asset Dedication LLC Buys 905 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 377.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $242.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.62. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

