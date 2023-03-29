Asset Dedication LLC Has $298,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 80.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $94.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.66. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.