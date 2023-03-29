Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $267.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $115.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

