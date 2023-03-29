Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 156.21% and a negative net margin of 84.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Augmedix Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS AUGX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Augmedix has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Augmedix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Augmedix by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Augmedix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

