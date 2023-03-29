Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Augmedix had a negative net margin of 84.58% and a negative return on equity of 156.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Augmedix Stock Down 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Augmedix has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AUGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
