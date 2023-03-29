Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Given Overweight Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 357.14% from the company’s previous close.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $1.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

