AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $838,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,681.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 86,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $11,975,008.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,501,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,959,621.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 5,800 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $838,216.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,013 shares of company stock worth $32,483,578 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AutoNation Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after acquiring an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $128.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $94.92 and a 52 week high of $158.30.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

