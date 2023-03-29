AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,405.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,447.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,398.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,372 shares of company stock valued at $93,403,027. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

