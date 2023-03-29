Aviva (LON:AV) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 520 ($6.39) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.93) to GBX 560 ($6.88) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 519.43 ($6.38).

AV stock opened at GBX 413.70 ($5.08) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 341.92 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 606.58 ($7.45). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 439.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 434.45. The stock has a market cap of £11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,058.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.70 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,948.72%.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 322,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.11), for a total value of £1,341,055.04 ($1,647,690.18). Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

