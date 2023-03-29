AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $382.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $207,296.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at $530,550.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the third quarter valued at $11,320,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new position in AxoGen in the first quarter valued at about $2,170,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

