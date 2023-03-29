Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Raised to C$32.50

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

