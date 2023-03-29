Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $377.80

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 377.80 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 375.90 ($4.62), with a volume of 114371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.20 ($4.56).

Balfour Beatty Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.60, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 360.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.