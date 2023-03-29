Barclays Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Joseph raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.60.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$29.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.79. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$18.67 and a 1-year high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.