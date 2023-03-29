Barclays Lowers Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Underweight

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNNVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNNVF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

About Vonovia

(Get Rating)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.