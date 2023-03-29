Barclays Lowers Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) to Underweight

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNNVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vonovia from €34.00 ($36.56) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vonovia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vonovia from €50.00 ($53.76) to €39.00 ($41.94) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNNVF opened at $17.01 on Monday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.