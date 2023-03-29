Barclays Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $58.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.48.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -7.37%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 750.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

