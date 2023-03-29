Barclays Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $43.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.82 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

