Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

