Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.94% from the stock’s current price.

SNX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $92.24 on Monday. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 billion. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,144.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,999,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 420,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

