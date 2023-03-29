Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €105.00 ($112.90) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($110.75) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.1 %

ETR BMW opened at €98.79 ($106.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($111.51). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.25.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.