Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) received a €95.00 ($102.15) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BMW. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($112.90) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($112.90) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday.

ETR BMW opened at €98.79 ($106.23) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €96.70 and its 200-day moving average is €86.25. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €68.44 ($73.59) and a one year high of €103.70 ($111.51).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

