Beazley (LON:BEZ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 921 ($11.32) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.14) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.26) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 875 ($10.75) to GBX 825 ($10.14) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.30) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($10.75) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 837.38 ($10.29).

Beazley Stock Performance

BEZ stock opened at GBX 562.50 ($6.91) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,666.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 385.40 ($4.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 695 ($8.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 631.28.

Beazley Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,380.95%.

In related news, insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($609,509.77). In related news, insider Clive Bannister bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 636 ($7.81) per share, for a total transaction of £496,080 ($609,509.77). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 642 ($7.89), for a total transaction of £21,442.80 ($26,345.74). 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

