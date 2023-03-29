Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 0.4 %

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.