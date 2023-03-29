Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HALO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $36.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,693.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,693.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.