Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pollen Street (LON:POLN)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Pollen Street (LON:POLN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,070 ($13.15) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.06) target price on shares of Pollen Street in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Get Pollen Street alerts:

Pollen Street Stock Down 1.0 %

LON POLN opened at GBX 541.80 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £347.89 million, a P/E ratio of 669.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 555.61. Pollen Street has a 12 month low of GBX 510 ($6.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 800 ($9.83).

Pollen Street Dividend Announcement

Pollen Street Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Pollen Street’s dividend payout ratio is 7,901.23%.

(Get Rating)

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.