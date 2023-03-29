Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.40% from the stock’s previous close.

PensionBee Group Price Performance

Shares of PBEE opened at GBX 87 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £193.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.67. PensionBee Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45.51 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Get PensionBee Group alerts:

About PensionBee Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.