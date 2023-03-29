Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE)

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 95.40% from the stock’s previous close.
PensionBee Group Price Performance
Shares of PBEE opened at GBX 87 ($1.07) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £193.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -966.67. PensionBee Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45.51 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 144 ($1.77). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.77. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
About PensionBee Group
See Also
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for PensionBee Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PensionBee Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.