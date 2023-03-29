Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Tharisa (LON:THS)

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.32) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.08% from the company’s current price.

Tharisa Trading Down 0.4 %

LON THS opened at GBX 99.60 ($1.22) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.55. Tharisa has a 52 week low of GBX 90.50 ($1.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 172 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market cap of £298.70 million, a P/E ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

