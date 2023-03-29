Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $1.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.50. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.

Berkshire Grey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRY opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $329.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.75. Berkshire Grey has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Grey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGRY. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 11,104.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,193,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,032,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 849,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Grey by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,262,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 724,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and Japan. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Featured Stories

