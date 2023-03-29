Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Performance

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.