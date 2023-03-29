Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Stock Performance
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a market cap of $5.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.01. Biocept has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.