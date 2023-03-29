BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Bank of America

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $239.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.72% from the company’s current price.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.54.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.57. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

