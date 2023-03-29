BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.93 earnings per share.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average is $145.37. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

