BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.93 earnings per share.
BioNTech Price Performance
Shares of BNTX stock opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average is $145.37. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech
BioNTech Company Profile
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioNTech (BNTX)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.