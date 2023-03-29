BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BioNTech in a research report issued on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioNTech’s current full-year earnings is $37.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $168.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $260.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.54.

Shares of BNTX opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BioNTech by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

