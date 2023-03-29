BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $779.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $800.00 to $779.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.62.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $646.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $700.09 and its 200 day moving average is $679.85. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $788.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total transaction of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

