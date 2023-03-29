Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

