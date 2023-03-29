BMO Capital Markets Lowers Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$28.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.21% from the company’s previous close.

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cormark lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.69.

Shares of TSE:TPZ opened at C$18.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

