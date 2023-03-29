BMS Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $285.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

