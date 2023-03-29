Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,683.96.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,545.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,469.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,115.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 127.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock valued at $7,278,014 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

