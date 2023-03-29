Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $321,542.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,885 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,217 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $49.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

