Boston Scientific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 8,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 82% compared to the typical volume of 4,594 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,885 shares of company stock worth $5,754,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 34.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $49.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.62. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

