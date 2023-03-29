Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 7,539 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $42,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amdocs by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,372,000 after buying an additional 402,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

