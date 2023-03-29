Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $22.86 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.19.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $275.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

