Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 12,603 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $44,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 42.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $172.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.49. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

