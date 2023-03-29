Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $38,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 983.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $76.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ES. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

